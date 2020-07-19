wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Praises Bianca Belair, Legends Recall Wrestler’s Court, Extreme Rules Spanish Preview Show Lineup

July 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Dominik Dijakovic

– Dominik Dijakovic is a big fan of Bianca Belair and took to Twitter to praise her. The NXT star posted on Sunday:

– WWE posted a video with The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Edge, and more discussing the famous “wrestlers’ court”:

PWInsider reports that Otis, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza and Samoa Joe are set to be on the Spanish-language preview for Extreme Rules on YouTube.

