WWE News: Dominik Dijakovic Praises Bianca Belair, Legends Recall Wrestler’s Court, Extreme Rules Spanish Preview Show Lineup
July 19, 2020 | Posted by
– Dominik Dijakovic is a big fan of Bianca Belair and took to Twitter to praise her. The NXT star posted on Sunday:
For what it’s worth, in my opinion @BiancaBelairWWE has the most untapped potential of any professional wrestler I’ve ever seen. I genuinely believe that she is already the most talented female in-ring performer in a number of different facets.
— Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) July 19, 2020
– WWE posted a video with The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Edge, and more discussing the famous “wrestlers’ court”:
– PWInsider reports that Otis, Lacey Evans, Natalya, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza and Samoa Joe are set to be on the Spanish-language preview for Extreme Rules on YouTube.
