wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Beats AJ Styles on Raw, The OC Pick Up First Return Win
October 18, 2022 | Posted by
– Dominik Mysterio picked up an upset win on this week’s episode of Raw over AJ Styles. Mysterio faced Styles on this week’s show with The Judgment Day and The O.C. both at ringside, and the Judgment Day helped Mysterio get the win:
Dom just pinned @AJStylesOrg!@DomMysterio35 | #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/30bBuQKMPi
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 18, 2022
– The O.C., for their part, picked up their first win since returning on last week’s Raw by defeating Alpha Academy: