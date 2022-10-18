wrestling / News

WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Beats AJ Styles on Raw, The OC Pick Up First Return Win

October 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dominik Mysterio WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Dominik Mysterio picked up an upset win on this week’s episode of Raw over AJ Styles. Mysterio faced Styles on this week’s show with The Judgment Day and The O.C. both at ringside, and the Judgment Day helped Mysterio get the win:

– The O.C., for their part, picked up their first win since returning on last week’s Raw by defeating Alpha Academy:

