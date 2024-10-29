WWE News: Dominik Mysterio On Jey Uso’s Intercontinental Title Loss, Roxanne Perez On Halloween Havoc Ring Gear

– Dominik Mysterio says he wasn’t sad to see Jey Uso lose the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Bron Breakker defeated Uso on last week’s episode of Raw to win the title after The Bloodline interfered, and Mysterio was on the The Bootleg Kev Podcast where the host said he was sad to see Uso lose the title.

“I didn’t,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “He sucks. I said it last time, Jey’s ass.”

– Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade wore Shining-inspired ring gear, and Perez posted to Twitter to share the pic and inspiration pic. Perez wrote: