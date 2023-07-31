wrestling / News
WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Brushes Off Shawn Michaels After NXT Great American Bash Win, Tony D’Angelo & Stacks On Their Title Victory
– Dominik Mysterio didn’t have time for a Shawn Michaels handshake following his win at NXT Great American Bash. Mysterio retained the North American Championship against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, and a video showed Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley brushing past HBK, who called out, “”Your daddy should have spanked your ass when you were a kid!”
Not cool, @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 😡#NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/ig8pY3JkQH
— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023
– WWE also posted video of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks reacting to their NXT Tag Team Championship win, as you can see below:
