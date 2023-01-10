WWE News: Dominik Mysterio Talks Jail Stint On Raw, Cody Rhodes Begins Road to Recovery

– Dominik Mysterio is a changed man after being in jail over the Christmas weekend, discussing it during Miz TV on tonight’s WWE Raw. The Judgment Day came out for the segment on Monday’s show and Dominik talked about being put behind bars for attacking Rey Mysterio on Christmas Eve, noting that prison taught him that you should always roll with your crew, though he couldn’t give details because snitches get stitches.

Miz then questioned the situation, saying that he’d heard Dominik was just in a county jail for a few hours. When Damian Priest got in his face, Miz said he may have gotten rong information:

– WWE aired a video package on Raw highlighting Cody Rhodes’ push to return to the ring from injury, which featured Brandi Rhodes and more: