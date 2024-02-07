wrestling / News
WWE To Hold Double Tapings For NXT and Smackdown Next Week
February 6, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will be holding double tapings for both NXT and Smackdown next week. PWInsider reports that next week’s NXT taping will be for two weeks worth of episodes, while that Friday’s Smackdown in Salt Lake City will also be a double taping.
The Smackdown taping is due to the fact that Elimination Chamber takes place in Australia. The report notes that talent will be heading to the country after the Raw taping in Anaheim, California on February 19th. Some Smackdown talents will be at that taping.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Addresses Roman Reigns Mocking Seth Rollins & World Heavyweight Title on WWE SMackDown
- Jeff Jarrett Talks the Significance of The Rock Joining TKO’s Board of Directors
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised John Laurinaitis Claimed to be a Victim in Vince McMahon Lawsuit
- Latest Updates On Plans For Rock At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Match Still Set