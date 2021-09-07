WWE News: Doudrop Challenges Eva Marie to a Match on Raw, Rhea Ripley & Nikki A.S.H. Get Tag Team Name

– Doudrop wants a match with Eva Marie once again, challenging her on tonight’s Raw. After Doudrop destroyed Maria on last week’s show, she issued another challenge to Marie and said that the beating will be part of the Doudrop-alution:

– Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. look to have an official tag team name, as Nikki dubbed them “Super Brutality” in a digital extra from tonight’s show. The duo defeated Tamina and Natalya on tonight’s episode: