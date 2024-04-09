WWE Draft To Take Place Later This Month

The WWE Draft is set to take place at the end of the month, as announced on Raw. Michael Cole announced on Monday’s show that the Draft will return on the April 26th episode of WWE Smackdown and the April 29th episode of WWE Raw.

The specific format for this year’s Draft has not yet been revealed. The 2023 WWE Draft took place from April 28th through May 1st and included talent shifting brands between Raw and Smackdown, with NXT call-ups as well.