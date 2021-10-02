WWE Draft Continues on Today’s Talking Smack, Complete List of Newest Draft Picks

– Following Night 1 of the WWE Draft on last night’s SmackDown, the 2021 edition of the WWE Draft continued on today’s edition of Talking Smack with multiple wrestlers being picked for the Raw and SmackDown rosters. Raw managed to keep 24/7 champion Reggie, Nia Jax, Akira Tozawa, Doudrop, and more.

Picked up from SmackDown to the Raw roster are the duos of Chad Gable & Otis and Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez. Also, Zelina Vega joins Raw. Toni Storm will be staying on SmackDown for now, while the blue roster managed to pick up Mansoor, Mustafa Ali, and Mace from Raw.

From NXT, Drake Maverick is going back to Raw, while Aliyah is going to SmackDown. You can see the complete list of drafted picks who were revealed today below:

Raw

* 24/7 Champion Reggie

* Akira Tozawa

* Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

* Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez

* Doudrop

* Drake Maverick

* John Morrison

* T-Bar

* Nia Jax

* R-Truth

* Zelina Vega

SmackDown

* Toni Storm

* Aliyah

* Drew Gulak

* Mansoor

* Mustafa Ali

* Mace