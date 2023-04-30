WWE Draft Departures Will Enter Final NXT Fights On Tuesday

With the current WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre headed to SmackDown per the events of the WWE Draft, the duo was challenged by Kayden Carter and Katana Chance to maintain possession of the title at NXT. WWE signed off on the match and posted an official announcement for the bout to Twitter, stating:

BREAKING: After their confrontation during the #WWEDraft last night on #SmackDown, @wwe_alba and @IslaDawn will defend the NXT #WomensTagTitles against @wwekayden & @Katana_WWE THIS TUESDAY!

In addition, JD McDonagh will be moving to Monday Night RAW, but not before facing Dragon Lee as psrt of the open challenge McDonagh made to NXT’s talent. The brand announced the upcoming bout with the following:

BREAKING: After throwing out a challenge to the entire NXT roster for a match, @jd_mcdonagh gets his wish. McDonagh will face @dragonlee95 THIS TUESDAY in his last match in #WWENXT before heading to #WWERaw!

You can find the original posts for the announcements below.