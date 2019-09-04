WWE Fall Draft Dates Rumored for Raw & Smackdown in October

– As previously reported, there were reportedly ideas of WWE putting together another draft for permanent Raw and Smackdown rosters that would likely happen in October with Smackdown moving to the FOX Network. According to a new report today from F4WOnline.com (and also POST Wrestling), that aforementioned, upcoming WWE roster draft is expected to happen in five weeks.

The Raw and Smackdown rosters have been less strict as of late due to the Wild Card Rule, and WWE is reportedly wanting to return to talent-exclusive rosters. The tentative dates for the two draft shows would be Smackdown in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday, October 11. Per the report, this is a way for WWE to attempt to retain the audience from the FOX premiere from one week before.

The draft is expected to then continue on the following Monday (October 14) in Denver, Colorado. This fall draft is expected to work as a series of moves to “freshen up” Raw and Smackdown throughout next month.

It will be interesting to see if WWE keeps to the strict separate rosters this time. In the latest brand split, brand-only pay-per-views were ultimately abandoned, and declining ratings incited the Wild Card Rule. There seems to be an ongoing issue with the brand split where WWE wants to have separate rosters. However, after a while, the brand split then erodes, and WWE starts to float around top stars on both shows to keep ratings up.

Smackdown moves to the FOX Network starting Friday, October 4, which also marks the show’s 20th anniversary. The event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Superstars and Hall of Famers announced for the FOX debut show include Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair, and Sting.