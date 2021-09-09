WWE Draft, King and Queen of the Ring Dates Reportedly Confirmed For Next Month

WWE is set to hold their 2021 draft and both the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments next month, per a new report. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast has confirmed that the WWE Draft will run on the October 1st episode of Smackdown and the October 4th episode of Raw. These dates had been previously reported in July, but were not confirmed by Zarian until now.

In addition, Zarian reports that the Smackdown season premiere will be on October 8th and will be when the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament will begin, as well as this year’s King of the Ring. Both tournaments will run through Raw and Smackdown with the finals taking place at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21st.

As was noted late last month, WWE filed a trademark application for “Queen’s Crown Tournament,” though it is not yet confirmed whether that will be the Queen of the Ring’s official name.