WWE Draft May Be Returning This Fall

According to a new report from Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast, the WWE will bring back the Draft this fall. The dates show that night one will happen on RAW on August 30 while night two happens on September 3 during Smackdown.

The August 30th episode of RAW takes place at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The September 3rd Smackdown happens at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The last WWE Draft was last year, held on October 9 and 12.