WWE Draft No Longer Expected to Be Held After Clash at the Castle

The WWE Draft is no longer expected to take place after Clash at the Castle, according to a new report. It was reported earlier this month that talent expected the Draft to take place shortly after the September 3rd PPV due to the fact that several Raw stars were scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent were scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.

Now, Fightful Select reports that several Raw talent have been unbooked from the September 9th Smackdown and USA Network sources have said to talent that the Draft isn’t happening in the immediate future. It is said that some have outright said that WrestleMania is likelier to be the window for the Draft, though USA Network does not internally have a date listed at all for the Draft.

WWE has not officially announced a draft and hadn’t been given any confirmation on dates; as the original report had noted, talent hadn’t been told of dates either yet. Talent has not yet been given the heads up about anything that is happening in the coming weeks.