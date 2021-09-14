WWE Draft Officially Confirmed For Next Month

WWE has made it official, confirming that the 2021 WWE Draft will take place next month. On tonight’s episode of Raw, a promo announced that the Draft will kick off on October 1st on Smackdown and conclude on the October 4th episode of Raw. You can see the video below.

It has been reported that those episodes will be the “season premieres” for both shows, but that is not yet official. That Smackdown is set for Balitmore, Maryland while the Raw episode is taking place in Nashville.