WWE Draft Order Reveal Was Due to Internal Miscommunication

– The inadvertent reveal of the first several WWE Draft pick order was reportedly the result of a communication failure in WWE. As reported on Monday, WWE.com accidentally posted the draft pool in the order of the first several picks. The WON reports that this reveal was due to a breakdown in how the draft pools were handed to the website.

The site notes that the web site was sent the list of the Raw and Smackdown draft pools on the day before Night One last week on Smackdown. That list was in the planned draft order, which the website was not told. Instead, the list was supposed to be alphabetized and that got lost in the course of the communications, resulting in the list being printed in the draft order. The decision was made not to change the Smackdown order, but when people noticed the Raw draft order was shifted around a bit.

WWE later announced a trade of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, who were drafted on the first night, from Raw to Smackdown for “future considerations.”