wrestling / News

WWE Draft Reportedly Set For Some Time After Summerslam

May 6, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Draft, NXT Image Credit: WWE

A report from Ringside News earlier this week indicated that this year’s WWE Draft was set to happen in September.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter added that according to a WWE source, it will be after Summerslam either way. But the feeling was that it could be in August (right after Summerslam but before Clash at the Castle) or in September. Either way, it will definitely be in the fall.

