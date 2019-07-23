wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Concerned for Safety of 24/7 Title and His Wife, RVD Says He Was Ready to Wrestle on Raw Last Night, Top 10 Raw Reunion Moments
– Former WWE 24/7 champion Drake Maverick is searching for R-Truth, who pinned him last night to win the 24/7 title. R-Truth then jumped into a limousine with Maverick’s wife, Renee Michelle, which then drove away. Maverick later posted on R-Truth kidnapping his title and his wife on Twitter. You can check out his tweets below.
Drake Maverick wrote, “PLEASE RT My baby has been kidnapped & I am concerned for her safety. Any info at all CONTACT ME. #WWE @WWE #SDLive #Maverick247” He also added, “If anybody has seen a limousine speeding out of Tampa FL – THERE HAS BEEN A KIDNAPPING! @RonKillings has my baby! …He also has my wife.”
PLEASE RT
My baby has been kidnapped & I am concerned for her safety.
Any info at all CONTACT ME.#WWE @WWE #SDLive #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/vLBGYDz7CQ
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 23, 2019
If anybody has seen a limousine speeding out of Tampa FL –
THERE HAS BEEN A KIDNAPPING!@RonKillings has my baby!
…He also has my wife.#WWE @WWE #RAWReunion #Maverick247
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 23, 2019
– Rob Van Dam made a one-shot appearance on last night’s Raw Reunion show after reportedly receiving permission from Impact Wrestling. Later on Twitter, RVD responded to a fan who thought RVD was ready to wrestle again in the ring on Raw. RVD noted that he was. You can check out that exchange below.
I was. 😏 https://t.co/KDPMm0tWvU
— Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) July 23, 2019
– WWE released a new Top 10 video today featuring the Top 10 moments from last night’s Raw Reunion video. You can check that out below.
