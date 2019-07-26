wrestling / News

WWE News: Drake Maverick Update, Triple H Talks NXT UK, Becky Lynch, More

July 26, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Drake Maverick Raw 7-15-19

– Former WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick provides an update on his status after losing the 24/7 Title on Raw.

– Triple H did a quick interview with The Sun promoting NXT UK.

– WWE Shop has a brand-new Sami Zayn” Toxic Society” T-shirt as well as Attitude Era Intercontinental Championship replicas.

– There’s a Singh Brothers feature in the Toronto Sun.

– Becky Lynch gets custom kicks.

