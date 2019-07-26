wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Update, Triple H Talks NXT UK, Becky Lynch, More
– Former WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick provides an update on his status after losing the 24/7 Title on Raw.
UPDATE: Received an angry text from wife. No mention of her whereabouts. I guess she found laptop in bags we packed in limousine & checked my browser history.
It’s been a long month.
Still yet to consummate my marriage.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) July 26, 2019
– Triple H did a quick interview with The Sun promoting NXT UK.
– WWE Shop has a brand-new Sami Zayn” Toxic Society” T-shirt as well as Attitude Era Intercontinental Championship replicas.
– There’s a Singh Brothers feature in the Toronto Sun.
Featured in the @TheTorontoSun newspaper today.
Proud of this. 🇨🇦#SummerSlam @WWE pic.twitter.com/SkLPSG2v5D
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) July 26, 2019
– Becky Lynch gets custom kicks.
