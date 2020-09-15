wrestling / News
WWE News: Drake Maverick Trying to Reach Killian Dain Before NXT Tag Match, Stock Down
September 14, 2020
– Drake Maverick has a tag team match alongside Killian Dain on this week’s NXT, but he’s having trouble getting in touch with his partner-to-be. Maverick and Dain are set to face Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish and Maverick, who has been desperately trying to get the recalcitrant Dain to be his friend, posted to Twitter noting that Dain isn’t answering his DMs:
Has Twitter been down?
Can somebody help me get in touch with @KillianDain? Our match is Wednesday!#WWE @WWE #WWENXT @WWENXT pic.twitter.com/p5114hB6In
— DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) September 14, 2020
– WWE’s stock closed at $41.12 on Monday, down $0.16 (0.39%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.09% on the day.
