WWE News: Drew Gulak Selects Mike Bennett for Captain’s Challenge, Note on Total Bellas and Total Divas, Kofi Kingston Gets Custom Birthday Kicks

– Per WWE.com and Drew Gulak, Drew Gulak has selected Mike Bennett as his second tag team parter for the upcoming Captain’s Challenge match. Meanwhile, Oney Lorcan has selected Akira Tozawa for his team. You can check out the update on the match below.

Gulak and Lorcan to pick teams for a Captain’s Challenge Match After their brutal SummerSlam rematch on WWE 205 Live, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak and Oney Lorcan had a heated altercation and had to be separated by WWE officials and fellow Cruiserweights. As a result of the chaos after the bout, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick took to Twitter to announce that Gulak and Lorcan will each pick a team of five Superstars, including themselves, and compete in a Captain’s Challenge Match next week on WWE 205 Live. Follow WWE 205 Live on Twitter and check back with WWE.com to see who Gulak and Lorcan choose for their respective teams. Drew Gulak’s second pick is Mike Kanellis. Oney Lorcan has chosen former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Akira Tozawa.

my second pick for the #captainschallenge is a better and more capable boston based wrestler than oney lorcan's ever been. @realmikebennett, i know you appreciate the opportunity to join my team. #205live — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) August 16, 2019

– WWE issued the following announceemnt today on voting for Total Bellas and Total Divas for the E! People’s Choice Awards:

Today is the final day to nominate Total Bellas and Total Divas as your favorites for the E! People’s Choice Awards. Visit https://pca.eonline.com/ and select the TV category to nominate the shows. You can also nominate here: https://pca.eonline.com/tv/the-show-of-2019 The fifth season of Total Bellas premieres in early 2020 with 10 hour-long episodes. Season nine of Total Divas is coming soon to E!.

– Kofi Kingston reviews some new custom kicks for his birthday, which he reviewed for UpUpDownDown. You can check out that video below.