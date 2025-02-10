wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Believes In Joe Hendry, Top 10 Heartbreaking John Cena Losses

February 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Joe Hendry NXT Heatwave Image Credit: WWE

– Count Drew McIntyre among those who believe in Joe Hendry. McIntyre posted to Twitter on Friday to share pics with McIntyre backstage, writing simply:

“I believe…”

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at John Cena’s most heartbreaking losses

