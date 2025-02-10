wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Believes In Joe Hendry, Top 10 Heartbreaking John Cena Losses
– Count Drew McIntyre among those who believe in Joe Hendry. McIntyre posted to Twitter on Friday to share pics with McIntyre backstage, writing simply:
“I believe…”
I believe… pic.twitter.com/Ysk2gC1heL
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 9, 2025
– WWE’s latest Top 10 video looks at John Cena’s most heartbreaking losses
