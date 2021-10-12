WWE News: Drew McIntyre Brawls With Big. E After Raw Loss, AJ Styles Gets RKO’d

– Tensions between Drew McIntyre and Big E. came to a head on this week’s Raw, with McIntyre brawling with his Crown Jewel opponent to close the show. Monday night’s episode starting with the two dueling on the mic about their upcoming match, which led to the Usos coming out to play up the tention and challenge them to a match.

The two teams would face off in the main event, with the Usos winning by countout after Big E. and McIntyre were unable to get along. The two got rid of the Usos and then went to fighting with each other, with McIntyre hiting E. with a Claymore.

– Randy Orton came to Riddle’s rescue on tonight’s Raw. Riddle lost a match to Omos and afterward, Styles went to give Riddle a Styles Clash until Orton’s music hit. Orton then fooled the two and was able to deliver an RKO to Styles: