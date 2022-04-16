WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On UK PPV, WWE Promotes Make-A-Wish Campaign

– Drew McIntyre is looking forward to WWE’s upcoming PPV in the UK. WWE posted a video of the Smackdown star talking about the stadium show set to take place in Wales in September, which you can check out below:

Cardiff's @principalitysta will be the site of WWE's first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in 30 years… And @DMcIntyreWWE cannot wait. @visitwales Don't miss out on your exclusive pre-sale opportunity 🎟 https://t.co/FJQTp9icNM pic.twitter.com/edF4IlFZs3 — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2022

– WWE also posted to Twitter to promote Make-A-Wish’s Restore Hope With a Wish campaign taking place this month: