WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On UK PPV, WWE Promotes Make-A-Wish Campaign

April 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw WWE Image Credit: WWE

– Drew McIntyre is looking forward to WWE’s upcoming PPV in the UK. WWE posted a video of the Smackdown star talking about the stadium show set to take place in Wales in September, which you can check out below:

– WWE also posted to Twitter to promote Make-A-Wish’s Restore Hope With a Wish campaign taking place this month:

