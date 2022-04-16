wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On UK PPV, WWE Promotes Make-A-Wish Campaign
– Drew McIntyre is looking forward to WWE’s upcoming PPV in the UK. WWE posted a video of the Smackdown star talking about the stadium show set to take place in Wales in September, which you can check out below:
Cardiff's @principalitysta will be the site of WWE's first major stadium event in the United Kingdom in 30 years…
And @DMcIntyreWWE cannot wait. @visitwales
Don't miss out on your exclusive pre-sale opportunity 🎟 https://t.co/FJQTp9icNM pic.twitter.com/edF4IlFZs3
— WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2022
– WWE also posted to Twitter to promote Make-A-Wish’s Restore Hope With a Wish campaign taking place this month:
This April, @WWE is proud to support @MakeAWish to help Restore Hope With a Wish! Learn more and support Make-A-Wish at https://t.co/DB6LB49GgS pic.twitter.com/cp9AAoLxE5
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) April 15, 2022
