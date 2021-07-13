wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Destroys Jinder Mahal’s Motorcycle on Raw, Ricochet vs. John Morrison Highlights
July 13, 2021 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre got a bit of revenge on Jinder Mahal on Raw by taking apart his motorcycle. Tonight’s show saw McIntyre appear in a backstage vignette while Mahal and his cohorts were in the ring. McIntyre revealed that the sword Mahal stole last week wasn’t his real family sword and proceeded to rip pieces off Mahal’s bike, as you can see below:
– WWE posted a highlight clip from Ricochet’s win in his Falls Count Anywhere match against John Morrison:
