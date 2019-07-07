wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reflects on His Time in EVOLVE, Hulk Hogan Joins the nWo in Vintage Clip, Full Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles Match Video
July 7, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE released a video where Drew McIntyre looks back at his time in EVOLVE ahead of EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network on July 13. You can check out that Drew McIntyre clip below.
– Today marks the 23rd anniversary of Hulk Hogan joining The Outsiders and forming the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. You can check out that clip from the event below.
– WWE released the full AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns match video from Extreme Rules 2016. You can watch the complete match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Have Reportedly Signed New Five-Year Deals, WWE Not Looking to Lose Talent in ‘War’ With AEW
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match
- Batista Explains Why He Won’t Return to the Ring, Why Retirement Match Had To Be Against Triple H