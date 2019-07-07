WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reflects on His Time in EVOLVE, Hulk Hogan Joins the nWo in Vintage Clip, Full Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles Match Video

– WWE released a video where Drew McIntyre looks back at his time in EVOLVE ahead of EVOLVE’s 10th Anniversary show. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network on July 13. You can check out that Drew McIntyre clip below.

– Today marks the 23rd anniversary of Hulk Hogan joining The Outsiders and forming the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996. You can check out that clip from the event below.

– WWE released the full AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns match video from Extreme Rules 2016. You can watch the complete match video below.