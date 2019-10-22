WWE News: Drew McIntyre Makes Fun of Ricochet After Raw, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins Push the ‘Gratitude’ Era, XFL and NFL Players at Raw

– During last night’s edition of Raw, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre returned to the ring and defeated Ricochet. After the match, McIntyre took to Twitter and made fun of Ricochet. McIntyre wrote, “Superheroes aren’t real….but I sure as hell am!!! #RAW.” You can check out that tweet and McIntyre’s post-match interview, where he also sends his message to Ricochet, below.

– During last night’s WWE Raw, Raw tag team champions The Viking Raiders beat Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder in a non-title match. WWE spoke to Ryder and Hawkins in a backstage interview after the match, which you can see below. It appears their new gimmick is that they are obnoxiously positive about everything and are just happy to be in WWE and being featured on Raw.

Additionally, Curt Hawkins wrote after the match on Twitter, “No pyro this week. But maybe the next. Either way, @ZackRyder & I are full of #GRATITUDE each and every Monday on #RAW” Zack Ryder added on his own Twitter account, “OMG! @TheCurtHawkins & I talked…had an entrance…and wrestled the Tag Team Champions tonight on #Raw! SO GRATEFUL FOR THAT! #GratitudeEra.”

– Members of the Cleveland Browns and XFL player Cardale Jones were in attendance at last night’s Raw.