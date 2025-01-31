wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Misses Throwing Ricochet Around, World At WrestleMania 41 Pre-Sale Code
January 31, 2025 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre misses Ricochet in WWE — or at least, flinging Ricochet about the ring. The latest WWE Playback features stars watching back the 2024 Royal Rumble and McIntyre was one of the people shown watching. When Ricochet entered the match, he said (per Fightful, “I miss throwing Ricochet around.”
Ricochet is now part of the AEW roster.
– The pre-sale for the World at WrestleMania 41 experience is now ongoiong, and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code is WORLDPRESALE25.
The pre-sale link is here.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On TNA Wrestling Allegedly Offering Lower Deals To Wrestlers on Roster
- Another Major Superstar Rumored for Return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Roman Reigns Reveals They Sometimes Couldn’t Find Jon Moxley During The Shield Days
- Backstagae Update on Possible Names & Surprise Entrants for WWE Royal Rumble