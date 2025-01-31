WWE News: Drew McIntyre Misses Throwing Ricochet Around, World At WrestleMania 41 Pre-Sale Code

– Drew McIntyre misses Ricochet in WWE — or at least, flinging Ricochet about the ring. The latest WWE Playback features stars watching back the 2024 Royal Rumble and McIntyre was one of the people shown watching. When Ricochet entered the match, he said (per Fightful, “I miss throwing Ricochet around.”

Ricochet is now part of the AEW roster.

– The pre-sale for the World at WrestleMania 41 experience is now ongoiong, and PWInsider reports that the pre-sale code is WORLDPRESALE25.

The pre-sale link is here.