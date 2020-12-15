wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre & More Take Down 2020 in New Video, Stock Closes Up
December 14, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE is taking out 2020 with the help of Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, a host of other stars, and 2021 itself courtesy of a new video. You can see the video below, which features an animated representation of 2020 coming out and cutting a promo on McIntyre only to be hit with a ton of stars’ finishers, with 2021 finishing the job:
– WWE’s stock closed at $44.61 on Monday, up $0.48 (1.09%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 0.62%.
