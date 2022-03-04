WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments On WrestleMania Match, Synopsis For Young Rock Season Premiere

– Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to comment on the reaction to his announced match with Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. McIntyre posted a video to his account in reaction to fans who were disappointed that he’s going to be facing Corbin.

The video, which you can see below, is captioned:

“I’ve seen your responses and I appreciate the support. I’m in this industry to win titles and be in marquee fights, my time will come again. Corbin is a hell of a competitor, however he’s proved to be about as smart as he is funny picking a fight with me. #WrestleMania”

