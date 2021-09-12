wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Predicts Raw WWE Title Match, Top 10 Oddball Tag Team Champions

September 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw

– Drew McIntyre is keeping an eye on this week’s WWE Championship match on Raw, and has made his prediction. WWE posted the following video of McIntyre’s prediction for the match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton that takes place on tomorrow’s show, predicting a win for the challenger:

– WWE posted their latest Top 10, looking at the best Oddball Tag Team Champions:

