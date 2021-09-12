wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Predicts Raw WWE Title Match, Top 10 Oddball Tag Team Champions
September 12, 2021 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre is keeping an eye on this week’s WWE Championship match on Raw, and has made his prediction. WWE posted the following video of McIntyre’s prediction for the match between Bobby Lashley and Randy Orton that takes place on tomorrow’s show, predicting a win for the challenger:
Who does @DMcIntyreWWE think will win the #WWETitle match this Monday on #WWERaw? The answer is simple! #WWEDC pic.twitter.com/AdhN9eSbQz
— WWE (@WWE) September 12, 2021
– WWE posted their latest Top 10, looking at the best Oddball Tag Team Champions:
