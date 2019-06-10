wrestling / News
WWE Promoting Drew McIntyre for Raw in San Jose and House Show in Reno Tonight
– As previously reported, WWE announced that Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre would be holding a victory party tonight on Monday Night Raw to celebrate Shane’s victory over Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown. However, WWE is also advertising Drew McIntyre for tonight’s WWE live event in Reno, Nevada on the official live events page.
Tonight’s Raw is being held in SAP Center in San Jose, California, while the house show is being held in Reno, Nevada. So, it seems unlikely that McIntyre could appear at both shows tonight. WrestlingInc.com reports that a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for tonight’s show in Reno.
Additionally, Drew McIntyre continued to hype tonight’s Raw celebration party earlier tonight. You can check out his tweet below.
One born into greatness, one destined for greatness.
This is an alliance that will reshape @WWE in our image, and YOU will all benefit! Tomorrow night on #Raw we celebrate Phase One…@shanemcmahon’s historic & dominant win over @WWERomanReigns at #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/VZdve5pk2Z
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 10, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Goldberg Reportedly Suffered Concussion at WWE Super ShowDown, Collapses After Match (Video)
- Stevie Ray Says Terry Taylor’s a Bigot, Recalls Telling Taylor He Won’t Job to Goldberg
- Jim Ross Discusses Shawn Michaels’ Personal Issues in the 1990s, HBK Trying to Get Out of His Contract
- Taya Valkyrie Tweets About Fan Insulting Her Personally and Spitting on Her, Video Surfaces
- Summer Rae Comments On The TMZ Leak That Ended Her Storyline With Rusev