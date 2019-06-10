WWE Promoting Drew McIntyre for Raw in San Jose and House Show in Reno Tonight

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre would be holding a victory party tonight on Monday Night Raw to celebrate Shane’s victory over Roman Reigns at Super ShowDown. However, WWE is also advertising Drew McIntyre for tonight’s WWE live event in Reno, Nevada on the official live events page.

Tonight’s Raw is being held in SAP Center in San Jose, California, while the house show is being held in Reno, Nevada. So, it seems unlikely that McIntyre could appear at both shows tonight. WrestlingInc.com reports that a match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns is being locally advertised for tonight’s show in Reno.

Additionally, Drew McIntyre continued to hype tonight’s Raw celebration party earlier tonight. You can check out his tweet below.