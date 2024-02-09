WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts To WrestleMania XL Kickoff, Dominant Elimination Chamber Performances

– Drew McIntyre posted a new video reacting to the events at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff. McIntyre posted the video to TikTok, and you can check it out below.

The video features McIntyre “congratulating” Cody Rhodes for making the “right call” to challenge Roman Reigns while taking credit for pushing Rhodes to make the decision. He then turned his ire to Seth Rollins, saying that Rollins is not the leader he professes to be and that he would never let anyone talk down about the World Heavyweight Championship the way Roman Reigns did. He then said it was time for a change on Raw and promised that all roads lead to him winning the title at WrestleMania.

– WWE posted the latest episode of WWE Playlist looking at dominant Elimination Chamber performances: