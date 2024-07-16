WWE News: Drew McIntyre Refuses To Apologize On Raw, Sonya Deville Defeats Zelina Vega

– Drew McIntyre remains suspended after he refused to apologize on this week’s WWE Raw. McIntyre appeared on this week’s Raw after Adam Pearce invited him to the ring and said that fans wanted to see him face CM Punk at SummerSlam, and Punk wanted it as well. McIntyre said he wanted it more than anything. When Pearce asked McIntyre to apologize to the referees that he hurt in his post-show attack at Money in the Bank, McIntyre refused to do so and mentioned the amount of times that he had been screwed out of the World Heavyweight Championship. Pearce then said that McIntyre’s suspension is still active and McIntyre shoved the two refs down and got in Pearce’s face. Seth Rollins came down to make the save.

– Sonya Deville was victorious in her in-ring return on Raw, defeating Zelina Vega: