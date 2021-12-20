wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set For This Week’s The Bump, Extra From DDP on Broken Skull Sessions
December 20, 2021 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show’s Twitter account has announced that McIntyre will be on Wednesday’s show:
Questions for @DMcIntyreWWE?
Use the hashtag #WWETheBump and ask away!
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 20, 2021
– The company also posted an extra from yesterday’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring Diamond Dallas Page, described as follows:
”Diamond Dallas Page shares a wild story about sharing a car with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Michael P.S. Hayes & Jimmy Garvin.”
