wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Set For This Week’s The Bump, Extra From DDP on Broken Skull Sessions

December 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Drew McIntyre

– Drew McIntyre is set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show’s Twitter account has announced that McIntyre will be on Wednesday’s show:

– The company also posted an extra from yesterday’s Broken Skull Sessions featuring Diamond Dallas Page, described as follows:

”Diamond Dallas Page shares a wild story about sharing a car with fellow WWE Hall of Famers Michael P.S. Hayes & Jimmy Garvin.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Broken Skull Sessions, Diamond Dallas Page, Drew McIntyre, The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading