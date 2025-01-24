WWE News: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus To Appear On Hot Ones Versus, Travis Scott Releases Music Video For Raw Theme

– Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are set to appear on Hot Ones next week. First We Feast announced on Friday that the two WWE stars will appear on Hot Ones Versus, which will release next Tuesday.

The company wrote:

“Next week is a match-up twenty years in the making as @WWE Superstars @dmcintyrewwe and @wwesheamus face off against The Last Dab. It’s gonna be banger after banger. Catch the match-up next Tuesday on First We Feast’s YouTube channel. Who do you think will win?”

– Travis Scott has released the music video for “4X4”, which is WWE Raw’s new theme song. You can see the music video below.

Triple H posted to Twitter on Friday to promote Scott’s video, writing:

“.@WWE makes you “feel”…

@trvisXX makes you “feel”…

How we make you “feel” is everything we do. Congratulations Travis… “4X4″ — the Official Theme Song of #WWERaw on @netflix.”