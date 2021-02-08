wrestling / News
WWE Hypes Drew McIntyre Addressing Sheamus On Tonight’s RAW
Drew McIntyre is set for singles action on tonight’s edition of RAW against a former foe in Randy Orton, but the current WWE Champion will also have his hands full with a new foe in Sheamus.
After Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick to him last week on RAW, McIntyre will address the fallout while also focusing on his match with Orton.
Here’s the full release from WWE on the saga between McIntyre and Sheamus:
It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday.
After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted.
With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle On Brock Lesnar’s Shooting Star Press At WrestleMania 19, Suggesting The Move, Original Plan For Title Reign
- Tyson Kidd Recalls Owen Hart’s Passing, Stu Hart’s Reaction During Phone Call With Vince McMahon
- ODB On Auditioning For the First Tough Enough, Origin Of Her Ring Name
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk