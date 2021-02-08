wrestling / News

WWE Hypes Drew McIntyre Addressing Sheamus On Tonight’s RAW

February 8, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
RAW

Drew McIntyre is set for singles action on tonight’s edition of RAW against a former foe in Randy Orton, but the current WWE Champion will also have his hands full with a new foe in Sheamus.

After Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick to him last week on RAW, McIntyre will address the fallout while also focusing on his match with Orton.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the saga between McIntyre and Sheamus:

It was a Brogue Kick Drew McIntyre will never forget, and now the WWE Champion is set to address it this Monday.

After Royal Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice last Monday, Sheamus appeared to seemingly come to the defense of his friend, only to rock the WWE Champion, and the WWE Universe, with a devastating Brogue Kick. Sheamus was quick to make his motivations clear, eyeing an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title, a request that the Scottish Warrior quickly and vehemently accepted.

With an inevitable title clash on the horizon, what will Drew McIntyre have to say to his former best friend? Tune into Raw this at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, WWE, Blake Lovell

More Stories

loading