WWE Hypes Drew McIntyre Addressing Sheamus On Tonight’s RAW

Drew McIntyre is set for singles action on tonight’s edition of RAW against a former foe in Randy Orton, but the current WWE Champion will also have his hands full with a new foe in Sheamus.

After Sheamus delivered a Brogue Kick to him last week on RAW, McIntyre will address the fallout while also focusing on his match with Orton.

Here’s the full release from WWE on the saga between McIntyre and Sheamus: