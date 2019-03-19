WWE News: Drew McIntyre Comments on Attacks of The Shield, Beth Phoenix Quotes Mark Twain, New Chalk Line Apparel Available

– WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre has taken to Twitter to comment on his attacks on all three members of The Shield in recent weeks on Raw. You can check out his tweet below. McIntyre wrote, “Behold the pale horse. The man who sat on him was death, and Hell followed with him #RAW”

As previously reported, McIntyre challenged Roman Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 35 on Raw.

Behold the pale horse. The man who sat on him was death, and Hell followed with him #RAW pic.twitter.com/GQUyOv56fL — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 19, 2019

– Following Raw, Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix shared the following tweet, which included an inspirational quote by Mark Twain. The quote reads, “Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.”

“Twenty years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” – Mark Twain pic.twitter.com/Gk4FabE9Dj — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) March 19, 2019

– WWE has released a new line of Chalk Line shorts inspired by WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Dude Love (aka Mick Foley), and Ravishing Rick Rude.