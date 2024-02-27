wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Logan Paul, Becky Lynch On The Bump, John Cena Appears On The Late Show
– Drew McIntyre fired a shot back at Logan Paul after Paul took credit for McIntyre’s Elimination Chamber win. Paul posted a video on Twitter where he noted that he nailed Randy Orton with brass knuckles, which allowed McIntyre to pick up the win.
McIntyre replied on Twitter:
“I see your brother got all the talent and the brains. Admittedly it’s a very low bar.”
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 27, 2024
– Becky Lynch is set for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show’s Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday, as you can see below. Drew McIntyre is also a guest for the show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platform channels.
WEDNESDAY at 1 p.m. ET:
Following her incredible win at #WWEChamber and a chaotic night on #WWERaw, Becky Lynch joins us on #WWETheBump as we break down her Road to #WrestleMania and chat about her upcoming memoir!
Got questions for @BeckyLynchWWE?! Drop ‘em below! pic.twitter.com/bXhS4KKvpQ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 27, 2024
– John Cena appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, participating in his Questions From Kids segment last night:
