wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Takes Shot At Logan Paul, Becky Lynch On The Bump, John Cena Appears On The Late Show

February 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– Drew McIntyre fired a shot back at Logan Paul after Paul took credit for McIntyre’s Elimination Chamber win. Paul posted a video on Twitter where he noted that he nailed Randy Orton with brass knuckles, which allowed McIntyre to pick up the win.

McIntyre replied on Twitter:

“I see your brother got all the talent and the brains. Admittedly it’s a very low bar.”

– Becky Lynch is set for this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show’s Twitter account announced the news on Wednesday, as you can see below. Drew McIntyre is also a guest for the show, which airs Wednesday morning on WWE’s digital platform channels.

– John Cena appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, participating in his Questions From Kids segment last night:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, Logan Paul, The Bump, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading