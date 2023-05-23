WWE News: Drew McIntyre’s Sister In Law Passes Away, Hulk Hogan Launches New Wellness Brand

– Drew McIntyre’s sister in law has passed away. It was announced on Wendy Frohnapfel’s Facebook page that Fronhapfel passed suddenly and unexpectedly. You can see the full statement below.

On behalf of 411, our deepest condolences to McIntyre and his family.

Dear Family and Friends, It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of Ashley. She was so deeply loved as a daughter, sister, niece, cousin & friend to so many. She was an incredibly smart, beautiful, and caring person who fought for the inclusion of others and was proud to be an advocate for those less fortunate. Her passing has left a void in our lives that cannot be filled. Even though we are all gathered together as a family during this difficult time, we cannot begin to describe the depth of pain we are feeling right now. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we try to process such a profound loss. Thank you for all of the much needed support, love, and understanding right now on behalf of the DeBernardi and Frohnapfel families.

– Hulk Hogan has launched a new wellness brand, as Carma HoldCo announced in a new press release that was sent out on Tuesday. The announcement is as follows: