WWE News: Drew McIntyre’s Sister In Law Passes Away, Hulk Hogan Launches New Wellness Brand
– Drew McIntyre’s sister in law has passed away. It was announced on Wendy Frohnapfel’s Facebook page that Fronhapfel passed suddenly and unexpectedly. You can see the full statement below.
Dear Family and Friends,
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we inform you of the sudden passing of Ashley. She was so deeply loved as a daughter, sister, niece, cousin & friend to so many. She was an incredibly smart, beautiful, and caring person who fought for the inclusion of others and was proud to be an advocate for those less fortunate. Her passing has left a void in our lives that cannot be filled.
Even though we are all gathered together as a family during this difficult time, we cannot begin to describe the depth of pain we are feeling right now. We kindly ask for your patience and understanding as we try to process such a profound loss. Thank you for all of the much needed support, love, and understanding right now on behalf of the DeBernardi and Frohnapfel families.
– Hulk Hogan has launched a new wellness brand, as Carma HoldCo announced in a new press release that was sent out on Tuesday. The announcement is as follows:
Hulk Hogan Unveils New Wellness Brand After Stunning Transformation: “I Feel Like I’m 25 Again”
The 12-time World Champion joins Mike Tyson’s “Tyson 2.0” and Ric Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip” as a Carma HoldCo brand. He will serve as Chief Brand Officer.
Hulk Hogan announced his new health and wellness brand today. His brand joins Mike Tyson’s “Tyson 2.0” and Ric Flair’s “Ric Flair Drip” as a Carma HoldCo brand. The product line will include functional mushrooms, CBD, and THC. He will serve as its Chief Brand Officer.
The backstory: Despite Hogan’s 28 surgeries in the past ten years–and dozens more over his 35-year career–the 69-year-old feels as good as he did at age 25 thanks to CBD, which inspired the Carma partnership.
Why it matters: Hogan is not alone. According to a 2021 Frontiers in Physiology review, CBD is the second most used substance among contact sports athletes.
By the numbers: Carma HoldCo is home to the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the U.S. Outside of cannabis, its products are in 100k+ stores across 17 countries and 40+ states.
“Hulk Hogan is larger than life and beloved by wrestling fans and non-fans of all ages. His influence spans generations,” said Carma HoldCo President and Chairman Chad Bronstein.
“His magnetic personality, ingenuity, and entrepreneurial spirit, in partnership with us at Carma HoldCo, will ensure we continue to deliver unforgettable consumer experiences.”
