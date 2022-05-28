wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Teams With New Day on Smackdown, Gunther & Ludwig Kaiser Get Win
May 27, 2022 | Posted by
– The New Day found a partner in Drew McIntyre to take on The Brawling Brutes on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Friday night’s show saw Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston reveal McIntyre as their surprise partner for the main event match. The babyfaces picked up the win:
– Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser picked up a win as a team on tonight’s show as they crushed Drew Gulak and Ricochet:
