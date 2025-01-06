wrestling / News
WWE Holds Drone Show In Los Angeles To Promote Raw On Netflix Debut
January 5, 2025 | Posted by
WWE hyped up the debut of Raw on Netflix with a drone show over Los Angeles on Sunday. The company posted a video of the drone show, which you can check out below.
The show featured the WWE Raw logo along with Jey Uso’s “Yeet” sunglasses, The Judgment Day’s logo, Seth Rollins’ logo, Rhea Ripley’s name, Liv Morgan, John Cena’s farewell tour, Steve Austin’s smoking skull, and the WWE Championship belt.
Raw debuts on Netflix from Los Angeles tomorrow night.
