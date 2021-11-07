wrestling / News
WWE Drops Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s Last Names
November 7, 2021 | Posted by
Two new WWE stars have become mononymous in Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo. The WWE roster page now lists Angel Garza as just “Angel” and Humberto Carrillo as “Humberto.”
Garza posted to his Twitter account to acknowledge the change, writing:
Call me #Angel pic.twitter.com/keXhDVkoQv
— Angel Garza (@AngelGarzaWwe) November 7, 2021
