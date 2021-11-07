wrestling / News

WWE Drops Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo’s Last Names

November 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Two new WWE stars have become mononymous in Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo. The WWE roster page now lists Angel Garza as just “Angel” and Humberto Carrillo as “Humberto.”

Garza posted to his Twitter account to acknowledge the change, writing:

