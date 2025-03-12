WWE Drops Nicknames For Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio From Roster Page

As previously reported, WWE recently dropped the ‘Freakin’ nickname from Seth Rollins profile on their website’s roster page. Now, similar changes have been done for two other superstars. Bronson Reed no longer has the nickname of ‘Big’ in front of his name, while Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Dirty’ nickname has likewise been dropped.

