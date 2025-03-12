wrestling / News

WWE Drops Nicknames For Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio From Roster Page

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bronson Reed WWE Raw 8-12-24, R-Truth Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE recently dropped the ‘Freakin’ nickname from Seth Rollins profile on their website’s roster page. Now, similar changes have been done for two other superstars. Bronson Reed no longer has the nickname of ‘Big’ in front of his name, while Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Dirty’ nickname has likewise been dropped.

