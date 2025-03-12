wrestling / News
WWE Drops Nicknames For Bronson Reed and Dominik Mysterio From Roster Page
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE recently dropped the ‘Freakin’ nickname from Seth Rollins profile on their website’s roster page. Now, similar changes have been done for two other superstars. Bronson Reed no longer has the nickname of ‘Big’ in front of his name, while Dominik Mysterio’s ‘Dirty’ nickname has likewise been dropped.
In addition to removing "Freakin" from Seth Rollins' name, the official WWE roster page has also removed "Dirty" from Dominik Mysterio, and "Big" from Bronson Reed pic.twitter.com/etowiwaPUu
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) March 12, 2025
