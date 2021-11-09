wrestling / News
WWE News: Droudrop Attacks Bianca Belair on Raw, WWE 24/7 Title Changes Hands Six Times
– Doudrop wasn’t happy with Bianca Belair getting a shot at a title opportunity over her, and took it out on Belair on tonight’s Raw. The Raw star took issue with the fact that she was not given a spot in the Fatal Five-Way match for a future Raw Women’s Championship shot, especially given Belair got a shot when she lost to Becky Lynch last week.
Doudrop came down during the match and broke up a pin attempt by Belair, then attacked her which allowed Liv Morgan to get the win:
DOUDROP!!!!!@BiancaBelairWWE#Fatal5Way#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Vsa7PMKpt0
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
– Tonight’s show saw the WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands no less than six times. Reginald lost the title to Drake Maverick on tonight’s show, with Maverick claiming his seventh title reign. Maverick went on to lose to Akira Tozawa for Tozawa’s 11th reign, followed by Corey Graves winning his first reign, Byron Saxton winning HIS first reign, Drake Maverick winning for his eighth run, and then Reginald winning it back for his second run.
Reginald’s first run lasted 112 days, the longest single run with the title by far. He is still far behind R-Truth’s total days holding the title at 412.
AND NEW #247Champion… @WWEMaverick
AND NEW #247Champion… @TozawaAkira
AND NEW #247Champion… @WWEGraves
AND NEW #247Champion… @ByronSaxton
AND NEW #247Champion… @WWEMaverick
AND NEW #247Champion… @WWE_Reggie#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/TiTHkYFoYz
— WWE (@WWE) November 9, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Reveals Reason For Debuting Both Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole At AEW All Out
- Tammy Sytch Was Hospitalized For 10 Days, Provides Update On Her Health
- Eric Bischoff On His Experience Working With Bobby Heenan In WCW, Heenan’s Frustrations With the Company
- Backstage Update on Latest WWE Releases, Creative Plans for Nia Jax, Eva Marie and Others