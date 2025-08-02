– Actor, comedian, and social media influencer Druski appeared on the Countdown to SummerSlam show earlier today. WWE also released a vignette promoting Druski appearing at tonight’s show.

During the Countdown, Druski was also asked by Peter Rosenberg about possibly stepping into the ring. He then asked the fans who wants to see him in the ring. Druski said “Maybe so, maybe so, we’ll have to see,” on the idea. You can view a clip of Druski’s appearance on the Countdown show below:

SURPRISE! DRUSKI has arrived on the Countdown to SummerSlam! 😆 pic.twitter.com/4gqyB80Pii — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2025

– WWE released a new SummerSlam 2025 vlog featuring Dominik Mysterio: