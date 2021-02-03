wrestling / News

WWE Dubs February’s NXT TakeOver as ‘Vengeance Day’

February 3, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT TakeOver- Vengeance Day

– WWE has officially titled the next edition of NXT TakeOver, which will be called Vengeance Day. The upcoming event falls on Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14. In light of the name, WWE revived the old Vengeance event logo for this version. You can check out the full announcement on NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day below:

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day set to take place Sunday, Feb. 14

Love is in the air — and vengeance isn’t far behind.

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day will come your way on Valentine’s Day, Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 E/4 P on the award-winning WWE Network.

A Triple Threat NXT Women’s Championship Match has already been announced as Io Shirai will battle Mercedes Martinez and Toni Storm.

What else will the latest TakeOver event have in store?

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day is currently slated to feature Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat Match for the NXT Women’s Championship.

