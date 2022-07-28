WWE News: Dwight Howard Participates in WWE Tryout, David Taylor Working As Guest Coach

Dwight Howard could be coming to a squared circle near you. The Los Angeles Lakers star showed up on stage at the tryouts this week, as seen by reporter Arash Markazi. Howard cut an promo, as you can see below:

Dwight Howard was a surprise participant at the WWE Tryout in Nashville today. He told me he legit wants to join the WWE one day. pic.twitter.com/LiUnNqPsdv — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 28, 2022

– PWInsider reports that WWE and WCW alum David Taylor has been working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center since Monday.