WWE News: Dwight Howard Participates in WWE Tryout, David Taylor Working As Guest Coach

July 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam Tryout Image Credit: WWE

Dwight Howard could be coming to a squared circle near you. The Los Angeles Lakers star showed up on stage at the tryouts this week, as seen by reporter Arash Markazi. Howard cut an promo, as you can see below:

PWInsider reports that WWE and WCW alum David Taylor has been working as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center since Monday.

