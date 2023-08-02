WWE Earnings Conference Call: Media Rights Negotiations Underway, Update on Closing of TKO Deal, More

WWE had its 2023 Q2 earnings call today. Vince McMahon was not on the call, as he’s on medical leave. However, it did feature Nick Khan and Frank Riddick III. Highlights include:

– Nick Khan noted that the second quarter exceeded expectations and the company is on its way to a record year.

– Khan also said the company is excited about the UFC-WWE merger, which is expected to finalize in the second half of the year. Frank Riddick said later the company hopes to lock in the Endeavor deal as soon as possible. Khan added later that the reason they’re taking long is because of regulatory processes and there is no information being withheld from them or the general public.

– WWE is still in negotiations for media rights of RAW, Smackdown and NXT. Khan noted that while viewership has been down across the board but up for WWE, including the key 18-49 demo. This happened even while cable is down in double digits. He said NXT in particular has increased greatly with younger audiences. He said the talks for media rights have been productive and they’re optimistic.

– Khan confirmed that Vince McMahon is on medical leave due to his spinal surgery, but is still Executive Chairman of WWE.

– Backlash 2023 was the highest-grossing and most viewed Backlash ever. Night of Champions was the most-viewed event from Saudi Arabia ever. Money in the Bank 2023 was the highest-grossing and most viewed Money in the Bank ever. Merchandise sale records were also set at Wrestlemania, Backlash and Money in the Bank.

– Summerslam is on track to sell out with 43,000 tickets sold already.

– Over half of the people who attended Wrestlemania 39 were out of the Los Angeles area and 15% were from other countries.

– WWE is excited to work with local governments for international events, with announcements set for the upcoming months.

– The company has an average of 10,000 fans per event in North America right now. In addition to that, more fans are buying tickets in advance than ever before.

– Sponsorships are up, including for Elimination Chamber, with a 200% increases. Wrestlemania set new records while both Backlash and Money in the Bank sponsorships were up. The atter was the most successful international event for sponsorships. By this month, they have already had their most successful sponsorship year.

– Nick Khan said the reason the media rights negotiations are taking longer this time is because the numbers are higher, which means longer talks. They are positive they’ll get the deals they want.

– When asked about marketplace changes for streaming and their approach for the media rights, Khan said that WWE were the third to move to OTT in 2014 with the launch of the WWE Network. When they saw the marketplace was crowded, they moved to Peacock. He said OTT buyers are interested in RAW, Smackdown and NXT. He said the Peacock deal was important and they have used the NFL’s deals as a guide. He added he didn’t think there was a connection between the NBA rights deals and their own not being completed yet.

– He noted that even though the Peacock deal doesn’t match with the other media rights deals, time-wise, he doesn’t believe they will ask or a one-year extension to line everything up. He said the digital partners see what they bring to Peacock.

– Khan said they are two years away from negotiations for India media rights, but are excited about the event they’re having in September, as is Sony.