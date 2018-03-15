WWE News: EC3 Set for NXT Event in Sebring, The Iconic Duo Plays Iconic or Not

– NXT released a promo with Ethan Carter III (EC3) announcing that he will be in attendance at NXT’s upcoming live event in Sebring, Florida. You can check out his promo below. According to EC3, he is “everyone’s favorite one-percenter.”

– WWE released a new video called “Iconic or Not” featuring The Iconic Duo (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce). You can check out the new video in the player below.

In Iconic or Not, the duo determines what celebrities and pop culture trends qualify as “ironic” or “not.”